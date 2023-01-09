See All Hematologists in Columbus, OH
Dr. Jarred Burkart, MD

Hematology
3.0 (2)
Call for new patient details
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jarred Burkart, MD

Dr. Jarred Burkart, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, Mount Carmel East, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Burkart works at Columbus Oncology And Hematology Associates in Columbus, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Burkart's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bio Reference Laboratories Inc.
    810 Jasonway Ave Ste A, Columbus, OH 43214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 442-3130
  2. 2
    Riverside Obgyn Community Care
    3595 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 566-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dublin Methodist Hospital
  • Mount Carmel East
  • OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
  • Riverside Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 09, 2023
    Started seeing Dr. B around the end of 2020, started immunotherapy then chemo and then he sent me to radiation. He was always showing his concern about me and the treatment. Was in the hospital for two months and he was there sometimes before I ever woke up. He is a very caring, professional, well spoken, friendly doctor. I know I put him through his paces a number of times. But wouldn't ever have changed doctors had I not left Ohio for Indiana. A very sad day for me! His nurses, schedulers were all extremely courteous, very understanding and patience with me. I would recommend Dr. B to anyone who needs an oncologist.
    Robin Kennedy — Jan 09, 2023
    About Dr. Jarred Burkart, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205102001
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
