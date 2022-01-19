Overview of Dr. Jason Archibald, MD

Dr. Jason Archibald, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Peabody, MA. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Salem Hospital.



Dr. Archibald works at New England Orthopedic Specialists in Peabody, MA with other offices in Danvers, MA and Salem, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.