Dr. Jason Archibald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Archibald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Archibald, MD
Overview of Dr. Jason Archibald, MD
Dr. Jason Archibald, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Peabody, MA. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Salem Hospital.
Dr. Archibald works at
Dr. Archibald's Office Locations
-
1
New England Orthopedic Specialists4 Centennial Dr Ste 201, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions
-
2
104 Endicott St Ste LL00, Danvers, MA 01923
Directions
(978) 531-0800
Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Salem Hospital81 Highland Ave, Salem, MA 01970 Directions (978) 354-3582
-
4
Cra Danvers Imaging LLC102 Endicott St, Danvers, MA 01923 Directions (978) 882-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Salem Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Archibald?
I had a tibial plateau fracture on my left knee after a skiing accident. I was able to get in for an appt within 2 days of the accident, and got an Xray and they also scheduled a CT scan and MRI right away. Within a week, we had discussed the situation and next steps and I was booked for surgery. The office was helpful, and PT Kelsey, also did a good job reviewing and explaining what happened and how to fix. Dr. Archibald called me to review everything. I am 2 weeks post surgery and healing well with flexibility in my left knee. They also diagnosed an MCL sprain in my right knee and I was able to get a brace same day in the building.
About Dr. Jason Archibald, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1174662407
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Archibald has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Archibald accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Archibald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Archibald works at
Dr. Archibald has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Archibald on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Archibald. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Archibald.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Archibald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Archibald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.