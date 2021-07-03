Dr. Jason Collins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Collins, MD
Overview of Dr. Jason Collins, MD
Dr. Jason Collins, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Venice.
Dr. Collins works at
Dr. Collins' Office Locations
Hyde Park Internal Medicine EAST2881 Hyde Park St, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 366-2460Monday9:00am - 4:45pmTuesday9:00am - 4:45pmWednesday9:00am - 12:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:45pmFriday9:00am - 4:45pm
Intercoastal Medical Group at Lakeland Ranch11505 Rangeland Pkwy, Bradenton, FL 34211 Directions (941) 362-8662
Intercoastal Medical Group Inc943 S Beneva Rd Ste 106, Sarasota, FL 34232 Directions (941) 955-6748
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
- Shorepoint Health Venice
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Florida Blue
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Collins and his staff, from x-rays to reception are a wonderful group of people. He mended my broken wrist with a plate and the care and treatment I recieved was exceptional. I would send anyone to see him, he's kind and compassionet, explains everything so you can understand what's the best treatment for you. Very satisfied with treatment, from surgery to aftercare, he's the best! So convenient to have facilities on site, don't have to go elsewhere for your x-rays or a cast or wrap. I'm completely satisfied with the treatment I recieved, Dr. Collins is a very nice man with a calm manor and his staff was a pleasure to work with.
About Dr. Jason Collins, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Miami Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Institute (UHZ)
- Nyu Hospital For Joint Diseases
- New York University Hospital For Joint Diseases
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- University of Florida
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Collins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Collins accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collins has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Collins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.