Dr. Edling has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jason Edling, MD
Overview of Dr. Jason Edling, MD
Dr. Jason Edling, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Edling works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Edling's Office Locations
-
1
Texas Digestive Disease Consultants3032 Communications Pkwy, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 943-8440
-
2
TDDC Plano-Independence Medical Village8080 Independence Pkwy Ste 235, Plano, TX 75025 Directions (972) 943-8440
-
3
TDDC Plano-West Spring Creek5425 W Spring Creek Pkwy Ste 205, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (972) 943-8440
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Edling?
I have been seeing Dr. Edling for over 25 years and have never felt so at ease with a Doctor. He gives all of his patients time ... listens to issues and such and plans procedures well. I am at high-risk for colon cancer and through his (and the great staff's) care, have not progressed beyond pre-cancerous polyps. He is the best..
About Dr. Jason Edling, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1912983206
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edling works at
Dr. Edling has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Edling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.