Dr. Jason Lowenstein, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (139)
Map Pin Small Morristown, NJ
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jason Lowenstein, MD

Dr. Jason Lowenstein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.

Dr. Lowenstein works at The Advanced Spine Center (Morristown) in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lowenstein's Office Locations

    Advanced Neuromonitoring LLC
    160 E Hanover Ave Ste 201, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 538-0900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morristown Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 139 ratings
    Patient Ratings (139)
    5 Star
    (119)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Feb 09, 2023
    As a 55 female year old female with degenerative scoliosis I could not find a surgeon who could help me. By chance I got Dr. Lowenstein’s name from an appointment I attended with my friend by her doctor. He immediately saw all the problems and guided me that surgery was in my best interest. I am sure glad I did it. He did an amazing job and I am feeling better in so many other ways that affected me with a severe scoliosis.
    Michele — Feb 09, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jason Lowenstein, MD
    About Dr. Jason Lowenstein, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932130317
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University Spine Center, Emory University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New York and Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia Campus
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Lowenstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lowenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lowenstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lowenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lowenstein works at The Advanced Spine Center (Morristown) in Morristown, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Lowenstein’s profile.

    Dr. Lowenstein has seen patients for Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lowenstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    139 patients have reviewed Dr. Lowenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lowenstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lowenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lowenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

