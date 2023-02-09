Dr. Jason Lowenstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lowenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Lowenstein, MD
Dr. Jason Lowenstein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Advanced Neuromonitoring LLC160 E Hanover Ave Ste 201, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 538-0900
- Morristown Medical Center
As a 55 female year old female with degenerative scoliosis I could not find a surgeon who could help me. By chance I got Dr. Lowenstein’s name from an appointment I attended with my friend by her doctor. He immediately saw all the problems and guided me that surgery was in my best interest. I am sure glad I did it. He did an amazing job and I am feeling better in so many other ways that affected me with a severe scoliosis.
- Emory University Spine Center, Emory University Hospital
- New York and Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia Campus
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
Dr. Lowenstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lowenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lowenstein has seen patients for Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lowenstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
139 patients have reviewed Dr. Lowenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lowenstein.
