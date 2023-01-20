Dr. Jason Nemitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nemitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Nemitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jason Nemitz, MD
Dr. Jason Nemitz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Nemitz works at
Dr. Nemitz's Office Locations
Orthopedic Specialists of SW Florida2531 Cleveland Ave Ste 1, Fort Myers, FL 33901 Directions (239) 334-7000Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great dr! Caught something the MRI reader didn’t! Would recommend him to anyone!
About Dr. Jason Nemitz, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1871703488
Education & Certifications
- Michigan International Foot and Ankle Center
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Nemitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nemitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Nemitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Nemitz works at
Dr. Nemitz has seen patients for Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Ankle Fracture, and more.
Dr. Nemitz speaks Spanish.
134 patients have reviewed Dr. Nemitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nemitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nemitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.