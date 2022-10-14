See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Newton, MA
Dr. Jason Simon, MD

Sports Medicine
4.7 (61)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jason Simon, MD

Dr. Jason Simon, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Newton, MA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.

Dr. Simon works at Newton-Wellesley Sports Medicine in Newton, MA with other offices in Wellesley, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Simon's Office Locations

  1
    Newton-Wellesley Sports Medicine
    2000 Washington St, Newton, MA 02462 (617) 219-1280
  2
    Newton-Wellesley Hospital Sports Medicine
    978 Worcester St, Wellesley, MA 02482 (617) 219-1280

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Newton - Wellesley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Achilles Tendinitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Arthritis of the Elbow
Baker's Cyst
Bone Disorders
Broken Arm
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Neck Pain
Clavicle Fracture
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
De Quervain's Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Elbow Injuries
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Femur Fracture
Foot Fracture
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Gait Abnormality
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Hammer Toe
Hand Conditions
Hand Fracture
Heel Spur
Hip Fracture
Humerus Fracture
Internal Derangement of Knee
Joint Drainage
Knee Dislocation
Knee Disorders
Knee Fracture
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pseudoarthrosis
Pyogenic Arthritis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rotator Cuff Injuries
Rotator Cuff Tear
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Runner's Knee
Scapular Fracture
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Sever's Disease
Shoulder Bursitis
Shoulder Diseases
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Injuries
Shoulder Pain
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Systemic Chondromalacia
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Wrist Sprain or Strain
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (54)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 14, 2022
    I found Dr. Simon after an accident -- my leg injuries were severe and unusual. My confidence in him was high after the initial consult, and even higher after he reviewed my diagnostic results and told me the surgical plan a few days later. Surgery came quickly, and oddly it was a surprisingly pleasant experience at the outpatient surgical center. I quickly moved from a walker to crutches, and within a few months was walking in a brace. Seven months later I'm walking without a limp or any pain and I consider it a minor miracle. Dr. Simon is a skilled, smart and empathetic doctor. That's a rare combination but it really helped me get the favorable outcome that we all want when we have any surgery. I'd highly recommend putting your trust in him.
    — Oct 14, 2022
    About Dr. Jason Simon, MD

    Sports Medicine
    22 years of experience
    English
    1942496377
    Education & Certifications

    Boston Med Center
    Montefiore Med Center
    Montefiore MC Albert Einstein Coll Med
    Tufts University School Of Medicine
    Orthopedic Surgery
