See All Ophthalmologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Jay Older, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jay Older, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (41)
Accepting new patients
57 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jay Older, MD

Dr. Jay Older, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Stanford University.

Dr. Older works at J. Justin Older Eyelid Institute in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery, Repair of Entropion or Ectropion and Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Older's Office Locations

  1. 1
    J. Justin Older Eyelid Institute
    4444 E Fletcher Ave Ste D, Tampa, FL 33613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 971-3846
  2. 2
    Seascape Surgery Center
    5379 Primrose Lake Cir, Tampa, FL 33647 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 977-2040
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Eyelid Surgery
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery
Eyelid Surgery
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Older?

    Dec 12, 2019
    I had upper eyelid surgery by Dr Older 3 weeks ago. I could not be happier with the results. After a long consideration whether or not to have the procedure, I was put to ease by the professional manner and skill level of Dr. Older. He has a wonderful staff, and the surgery center was excellent. I highly recommend Dr. Older.
    Kelli Thompson — Dec 12, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jay Older, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jay Older, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Older to family and friends

    Dr. Older's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Older

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jay Older, MD.

    About Dr. Jay Older, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 57 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477531432
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Stanford University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jay Older, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Older is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Older has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Older has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Older works at J. Justin Older Eyelid Institute in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Older’s profile.

    Dr. Older has seen patients for Eyelid Surgery, Repair of Entropion or Ectropion and Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Older on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Older. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Older.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Older, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Older appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jay Older, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.