Dr. Jay Ryan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital and Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.
Virginia Foot and Ankle Center2826 Old Lee Hwy Ste 220, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 205-0770Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Dr. Ryan performed surgery on my ankle, to essentially rebuild it. I am walking and running again with no pain. He is super!
- Podiatry
- English
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Ryan has seen patients for Foot Sprain, Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ryan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
