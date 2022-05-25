See All Podiatrists in Stuart, FL
Dr. Jay Weingarten, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jay Weingarten, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (24)
Map Pin Small Stuart, FL
Call for new patient details
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jay Weingarten, DPM

Dr. Jay Weingarten, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF MASSOTHERAPY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and Jupiter Medical Center.

Dr. Weingarten works at Advanced Foot & Ankle Specialists in Stuart, FL with other offices in Jupiter, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Weingarten's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Foot & Ankle Specialists PA
    1233 SE Indian St Ste 102, Stuart, FL 34997 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 223-8313
  2. 2
    Advanced Foot and Ankle Specialists
    1106 W Indiantown Rd Ste 4, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 744-6683
  3. 3
    Jupiter Medical Center
    1210 S Old Dixie Hwy, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 744-7437

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
  • Jupiter Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Foot Sprain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe
Foot Sprain
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Weingarten?

    May 25, 2022
    after 4 months of pain I saw weingarten , he was able to find the problem where my dr back in michigan did not , had surgery for a 9 inch tear in a tendon , the surgery went great and I am much better, He is a dr that cares about you, He is a no bs dr , He will tell you what it is you need to do, and if you do what he tells you you will get better, He will help you ,he has my trust.
    michael kowrach — May 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jay Weingarten, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jay Weingarten, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Weingarten to family and friends

    Dr. Weingarten's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Weingarten

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jay Weingarten, DPM.

    About Dr. Jay Weingarten, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801869177
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF MASSOTHERAPY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Weingarten has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weingarten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weingarten has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weingarten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Weingarten. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weingarten.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weingarten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weingarten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jay Weingarten, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.