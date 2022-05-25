Dr. Weingarten has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jay Weingarten, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jay Weingarten, DPM
Dr. Jay Weingarten, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF MASSOTHERAPY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and Jupiter Medical Center.
Dr. Weingarten works at
Dr. Weingarten's Office Locations
Advanced Foot & Ankle Specialists PA1233 SE Indian St Ste 102, Stuart, FL 34997 Directions (772) 223-8313
Advanced Foot and Ankle Specialists1106 W Indiantown Rd Ste 4, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 744-6683
Jupiter Medical Center1210 S Old Dixie Hwy, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 744-7437
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
after 4 months of pain I saw weingarten , he was able to find the problem where my dr back in michigan did not , had surgery for a 9 inch tear in a tendon , the surgery went great and I am much better, He is a dr that cares about you, He is a no bs dr , He will tell you what it is you need to do, and if you do what he tells you you will get better, He will help you ,he has my trust.
About Dr. Jay Weingarten, DPM
- Podiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801869177
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF MASSOTHERAPY
Dr. Weingarten accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weingarten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weingarten has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weingarten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Weingarten speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Weingarten. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weingarten.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weingarten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weingarten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.