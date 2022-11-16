Dr. Jayme Cornwell, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cornwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jayme Cornwell, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jayme Cornwell, DPM
Dr. Jayme Cornwell, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Granbury, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Glen Rose Medical Center and Lake Granbury Medical Center.
Dr. Cornwell works at
Dr. Cornwell's Office Locations
-
1
Lonestar Foot & Ankle1200 Crawford Ave Ste C, Granbury, TX 76048 Directions (817) 573-3338
Hospital Affiliations
- Glen Rose Medical Center
- Lake Granbury Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cornwell?
Was recommended to Dr. Cornwell by a friend of a friend. Glad I made the appointment. Not major feet issues but certainly could of been worse if not dealt with. Time will tell if this first approach works, but we discussed options. Would certainly recommend to others. My experience, thus far, has been GREAT!
About Dr. Jayme Cornwell, DPM
- Podiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1316182553
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cornwell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cornwell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cornwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cornwell works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Cornwell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cornwell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cornwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cornwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.