Dr. Jean Jaffke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jean Jaffke, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Locations
Jean Jaffke M.d. PC46325 W 12 Mile Rd Ste 325, Novi, MI 48377 Directions (248) 662-4100
- 2 47601 Grand River Ave, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 465-9220
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Confident and very nice! I am in good hands.
About Dr. Jean Jaffke, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
