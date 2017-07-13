Dr. Jeanine Romanelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Romanelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeanine Romanelli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeanine Romanelli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Romanelli works at
Locations
-
1
Lankenau Medical Center100 E Lancaster Ave, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (484) 476-1000
-
2
Lankenau Heart Group - Concordville1020 Baltimore Pike Ste 310, Glen Mills, PA 19342 Directions (484) 476-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Paoli Hospital
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Romanelli?
I am lucky that I have had Dr. Romanelli as my Cardiologist for the last four years. She has always shown genuine concern for my well being. She takes the time to explain my conditions and treatments in a kind manner. I am 100% certain that she is on top of all current treatments. Always on time and her staff is every bit as qualified and thoughtful as she is.
About Dr. Jeanine Romanelli, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1972508737
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Romanelli accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Romanelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Romanelli works at
Dr. Romanelli has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Romanelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Romanelli. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Romanelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Romanelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Romanelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.