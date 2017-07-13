Overview

Dr. Jeanine Romanelli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Romanelli works at Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood, PA with other offices in Glen Mills, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.