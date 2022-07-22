Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Baylor, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Baylor, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Winter Garden, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Baylor works at The Ear, Nose, Throat & Plastic Surgery Associates in Winter Garden, FL with other offices in Winter Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.