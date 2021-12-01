Dr. Jeffrey Mazzatta, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mazzatta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Mazzatta, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Mazzatta, DPM
Dr. Jeffrey Mazzatta, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Manahawkin, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.
Dr. Mazzatta's Office Locations
Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medcn1140 Route 72 W Ste 104, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Directions (609) 978-3077
Achilles Foot and Ankle Associates, P.A.314 Chris Gaupp Dr Ste 102, Galloway, NJ 08205 Directions (609) 748-9000
Achilles Foot and Ankle Associates1145 Beacon Ave, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Directions (609) 597-6688
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Saw Dr. Mazzata yesterday for the first time. He reviewed my history. He explained the problem in a way I completely understood. He is attempting conservative management with a surgical option if that doesn't work. I appreciate his approach.
About Dr. Jeffrey Mazzatta, DPM
- Podiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mazzatta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mazzatta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mazzatta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mazzatta has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mazzatta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Mazzatta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazzatta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mazzatta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mazzatta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.