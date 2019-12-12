See All Oncologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Jeffrey Sosman, MD

Medical Oncology
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Sosman, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Sosman, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic Pathology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Sosman works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL with other offices in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Melanoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sosman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medical Faculty Foundation
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 21-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-0990
  2. 2
    Vanderbilt Ingram-Cancer Center
    1301 Medical Center Dr Ste 1710, Nashville, TN 37232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 936-8422

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Kidney Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Melanoma
Kidney Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Melanoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Preferred Network Access
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 12, 2019
    I have been under Dr. Sosman's care for a little over a year now. He is very thorough, thoughtful, and totally committed to his patients health and well being. Office staff and fellowes all are the same way. I am healing and look forward to continued good health with his help.
    Lee from Crown Point, IN — Dec 12, 2019
    About Dr. Jeffrey Sosman, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Dutch
    NPI Number
    • 1699862706
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Wisconsin Hospital
    Residency
    • University Of Chicago|University Of Wisconsin-Madison
    Internship
    • University Of Chicago|University of Chicago Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Anatomic Pathology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Sosman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sosman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sosman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sosman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sosman has seen patients for Kidney Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Melanoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sosman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sosman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sosman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sosman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sosman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

