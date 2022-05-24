Dr. Jeffrey Stein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Stein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Stein, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Stein, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Stein works at
Dr. Stein's Office Locations
-
1
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (855) 854-4222Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Peripheral Vascular Associates9153 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 614-7414Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stein?
We found him to be very knowledgeable, polite and humble. He just recently performed a very difficult aortic aneurysm procedure. Highly recommend Dr. Stein.
About Dr. Jeffrey Stein, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1891957627
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stein works at
Dr. Stein has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Peripheral Artery Catheterization, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stein has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.