Dr. Jeffrey Sumner, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Sumner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hamden, CT. They completed their residency with Albany Med Center Hospital
Dr. Sumner works at
Locations
-
1
Ct Orthopedic Specialists2408 Whitney Ave, Hamden, CT 06518 Directions (203) 407-3500Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Connecticut Orthopaedic Specialists PC2416 Whitney Ave, Hamden, CT 06518 Directions (203) 752-3100
-
3
Connecticut Orthopaedic Specialists1224 Main St, Branford, CT 06405 Directions (203) 752-3169
-
4
Connecticut Orthopaedic Specialists464 Boston Post Rd, Orange, CT 06477 Directions (203) 752-3169
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Sumner is very smart and pleasant to talk to... the staff are terrific! I highly recommend Dr. Sumner and Connecticut Orthopedics.
About Dr. Jeffrey Sumner, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Albany Med Center Hospital
