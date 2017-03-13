See All Dermatologists in Norwalk, CT
Dr. Jennie Nally, MD

Dermatology
3.6 (10)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jennie Nally, MD is a Dermatologist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.

Dr. Nally works at Connecticut Dermatology Group in Norwalk, CT with other offices in Stamford, CT and Milford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Birthmark, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Connecticut Dermatology Group PC
    761 Main Ave Ste 102, Norwalk, CT 06851 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 810-4151
  2. 2
    Stamford Office
    1250 Summer St Ste 201, Stamford, CT 06905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 975-1112
  3. 3
    Milford Office
    233 Broad St Ste 1, Milford, CT 06460 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stamford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Birthmark
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Birthmark
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Birthmark
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Warts
Actinic Keratosis
Athlete's Foot
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Hair Loss
Hives
Intertrigo
Psoriasis
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Telogen Effluvium
Abscess
Acne
Age Spots
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Benign Tumor
Burn Injuries
Cancer
Cellulitis
Chickenpox
Contact Dermatitis
CoolSculpting®
Cryotherapy for Warts
Excessive Sweating
Facial Redness
Fine Lines
Folliculitis
Granuloma of Skin
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Lichen Planus
Liposuction
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Plantar Wart
Rash
Scars
Skin Infections
Spider Veins
Ultherapy®
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Vitiligo
Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 13, 2017
    Dr. Nally was very kind and compassionate about a sensitive issue. She took time to explain her theories about what was going on with my hair loss and what she thought would be the best course of action. She ordered a full work-up of tests and biopsy and also called me as a wellness follow up and to discuss the results. I have seen other highly rated derms in CT. and none of them ordered blood work and biopsy. I mentioned PRP to her and she said, let's examine all the other less costly options
    Leslie in Ct. — Mar 13, 2017
    About Dr. Jennie Nally, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548454622
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Yale University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Dartmouth College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennie Nally, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nally is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nally has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nally has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nally has seen patients for Birthmark, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nally on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Nally. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nally.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nally, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nally appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

