Overview of Dr. Jennifer Hoffman, MD

Dr. Jennifer Hoffman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tufts Medical Center.



Dr. Hoffman works at PALMETTO HEALTH RICHLAND-ORTHOPEDIC SURGERY, Columbia, SC in Columbia, SC with other offices in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Broken Arm and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.