Dr. Jennifer Manders, MD

General Surgery
4.9 (29)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Manders, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from Finch University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.

Dr. Manders works at Jana H Braden MD in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jana H Braden MD
    2123 Auburn Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 564-5000
  2. 2
    The Christ Hospital Physicians - Surgical Oncology
    2139 Auburn Ave # D, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 564-5000
  3. 3
    Christ Hospital Physicians
    4440 Red Bank Rd Ste 220, Cincinnati, OH 45227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 564-5000

Hospital Affiliations
  • Christ Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Managed Care (Non-HMO)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • MVP Health Care
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Aug 27, 2021
    Dr, Manders is one of the most competent and compassionate physicians I have ever come in contact with. Her professionalism, expertise and just genuine kindness is something sorley lacking in the medical profession today. I am so thankful to be her patient and would trust her 100%
    About Dr. Jennifer Manders, MD

    General Surgery
    English
    1184691230
    Education & Certifications

    Northwestern University Hospitals
    Rush Medical College Of Rush University
    Finch University of Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Manders, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Manders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Manders works at Jana H Braden MD in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dr. Manders’s profile.

    Dr. Manders has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manders on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Manders. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manders.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

