Dr. Jennifer Manders, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Manders, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from Finch University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.
Dr. Manders works at
Locations
1
Jana H Braden MD2123 Auburn Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 564-5000
2
The Christ Hospital Physicians - Surgical Oncology2139 Auburn Ave # D, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 564-5000
3
Christ Hospital Physicians4440 Red Bank Rd Ste 220, Cincinnati, OH 45227 Directions (513) 564-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- NGS CoreSource
- Sagamore Health Network
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Manders?
Dr, Manders is one of the most competent and compassionate physicians I have ever come in contact with. Her professionalism, expertise and just genuine kindness is something sorley lacking in the medical profession today. I am so thankful to be her patient and would trust her 100%
About Dr. Jennifer Manders, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1184691230
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University Hospitals
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- Finch University of Health Sciences
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manders accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Manders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Manders works at
Dr. Manders has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Manders. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manders, there are benefits to both methods.