Overview

Dr. Jennifer Wu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital.



Dr. Wu works at Digestive Disease Physicians in Alexandria, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.