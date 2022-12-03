Overview

Dr. Jeremy Barber, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University (COM) and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus, Munson Medical Center, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Barber works at SHMG Gastroenterology - Lake Drive in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatitis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.