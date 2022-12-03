Dr. Jeremy Barber, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Barber, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeremy Barber, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University (COM) and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus, Munson Medical Center, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Dr. Barber works at
Locations
SHMG Gastroenterology - Lake Drive4100 Lake Dr SE Ste 205, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 267-7414
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Hackley Campus
- Munson Medical Center
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jeremy Barber, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
NPI: 1417177866
Education & Certifications
- McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital (GME)
- SCS/MSUCOM/McLaren Greater Lansing (GME)
- Ingham Regional Medical Center (GME)
- Michigan State University (COM)
