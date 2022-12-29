Overview

Dr. Jeremy Jaffe, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Horsham, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Temple University Hospital and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Jaffe works at SEPA Pain Management in Horsham, PA with other offices in Abington, PA, Chalfont, PA, East Norriton, PA and Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.