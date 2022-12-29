Dr. Jeremy Jaffe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaffe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Jaffe, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeremy Jaffe, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Horsham, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Temple University Hospital and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Locations
SEPA Pain Management721 Dresher Rd Ste 2500, Horsham, PA 19044 Directions (855) 235-7246
SEPA Pain Management1200 Old York Rd Dept, Abington, PA 19001 Directions (855) 235-7246
SEPA Pain Management1200 Manor Dr, Chalfont, PA 18914 Directions (855) 235-7246
SEPA Pain & Spine325 W Germantown Pike, East Norriton, PA 19403 Directions (855) 235-7246
SEPA Pain & Spine508 Prudential Rd Ste 500, Horsham, PA 19044 Directions (855) 235-7246
SEPA Pain & Spine820 Town Center Dr Ste 100, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (855) 235-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Midwest Health Plan
- Tricare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Jaffe's for at least 12 years. He is a kind, caring doctor who listens to one's concerns and health problems. I have had several epidurals and he explains what he is doing and what to expect as he proceeds. He is the only doctor I have ever been to who treats me as a person, not a chart number. He always addresses me by name. He truly cares about every patient. I most highly recommend him for pain management. Thank you Dr. Jaffe for your exceptional care.
About Dr. Jeremy Jaffe, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jaffe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jaffe accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jaffe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jaffe has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jaffe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaffe. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaffe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaffe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaffe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.