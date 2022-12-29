See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Horsham, PA
Dr. Jeremy Jaffe, MD

Pain Medicine
5.0 (18)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jeremy Jaffe, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Horsham, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Temple University Hospital and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Jaffe works at SEPA Pain Management in Horsham, PA with other offices in Abington, PA, Chalfont, PA, East Norriton, PA and Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    SEPA Pain Management
    721 Dresher Rd Ste 2500, Horsham, PA 19044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 235-7246
  2. 2
    SEPA Pain Management
    1200 Old York Rd Dept, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 235-7246
  3. 3
    SEPA Pain Management
    1200 Manor Dr, Chalfont, PA 18914 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 235-7246
  4. 4
    SEPA Pain & Spine
    325 W Germantown Pike, East Norriton, PA 19403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 235-7246
  5. 5
    SEPA Pain & Spine
    508 Prudential Rd Ste 500, Horsham, PA 19044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 235-7246
  6. 6
    SEPA Pain & Spine
    820 Town Center Dr Ste 100, Langhorne, PA 19047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 235-7246

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 29, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr. Jaffe's for at least 12 years. He is a kind, caring doctor who listens to one's concerns and health problems. I have had several epidurals and he explains what he is doing and what to expect as he proceeds. He is the only doctor I have ever been to who treats me as a person, not a chart number. He always addresses me by name. He truly cares about every patient. I most highly recommend him for pain management. Thank you Dr. Jaffe for your exceptional care.
    Karen G. — Dec 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeremy Jaffe, MD
    About Dr. Jeremy Jaffe, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982606182
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Abington Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Temple University Hospital
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeremy Jaffe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaffe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jaffe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jaffe accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Jaffe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jaffe has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jaffe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaffe. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaffe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaffe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaffe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

