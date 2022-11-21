Dr. Jeremy Rochester, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rochester is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Rochester, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeremy Rochester, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Heartburn, Gastritis and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2800 Marcus Ave Ste 201, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 622-6076
- 2 185 Central Ave, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 758-8600
-
3
North Shore University Hospital300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (844) 727-5795Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rochester?
Dr. Rochester is extremely knowledgeable AND caring and helped me through my first colonoscopy. He’s the best!
About Dr. Jeremy Rochester, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1487751202
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rochester has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rochester accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rochester has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rochester has seen patients for Heartburn, Gastritis and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rochester on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rochester. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rochester.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rochester, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rochester appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.