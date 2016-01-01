See All Podiatrists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Jesse Borys, DPM

Podiatry
Map Pin Small Philadelphia, PA
Overview of Dr. Jesse Borys, DPM

Dr. Jesse Borys, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Nazareth Hospital.

Dr. Borys works at Ali A Anaim DPM in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Lancaster, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Dr. Borys' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ali A Anaim DPM
    139 E Lehigh Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 423-9708
  2. 2
    John A. Palumbo M.d. & Associates P.c.
    1525 Oregon Pike Ste 1201, Lancaster, PA 17601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 393-4503

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nazareth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Jesse Borys, DPM

    Podiatry
    English
    1811419161
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Borys has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Borys has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borys.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borys, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borys appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

