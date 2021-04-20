Dr. Jesse Delee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jesse Delee, MD
Overview of Dr. Jesse Delee, MD
Dr. Jesse Delee, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston.
Dr. Delee works at
Dr. Delee's Office Locations
Ortho San Antonio423 Treeline Park Ste 350, San Antonio, TX 78209 Directions (210) 705-5060
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Delee?
Dr. DeLee ee is an Excellent physician. He listens and answers all questions. He always gives patients options before doing surgery. Dr. Delee has a wonderful bedside manner takes his time answering questions after surgery and when visiting patients in the hospital room as if you're his only patient. I highly recommend Dr. Delee as an orthopedic surgeon. Knee replacement surgery.
About Dr. Jesse Delee, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1760429161
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital -S Tx Med Ctr
- University Of Tx Medical Branch Galveston - Surgical Intern
- University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Delee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Delee has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Delee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Delee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.