Dr. Jian Cui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jian Cui, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jian Cui, MD is a Dermatologist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from BRADFORD REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY.
Dr. Cui works at
Locations
-
1
Jian Cui Dermatology PC13620 38th Ave Ste 5H, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 661-9554
- 2 185 Canal St Ste 201, New York, NY 10013 Directions (212) 233-3441
- 3 6402 8th Ave Ste 505, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 921-6200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cui?
Dr. Cui did a great job. I did several treatments with other doctors and I never had good results. I will recommend Acuiderm- Jian Cui Dermatology PC.
About Dr. Jian Cui, MD
- Dermatology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1487659512
Education & Certifications
- BRADFORD REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cui has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cui accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cui works at
Dr. Cui has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cui speaks Chinese.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Cui. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cui.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.