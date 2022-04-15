Overview

Dr. Jian Cui, MD is a Dermatologist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from BRADFORD REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY.



Dr. Cui works at James J Cui Dermatology PC in Flushing, NY with other offices in New York, NY and Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.