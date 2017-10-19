See All Neurologists in Bakersfield, CA
Dr. Jian Lin, MD

Neurology
1.6 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jian Lin, MD

Dr. Jian Lin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They graduated from Sun Yat-Sen University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.

Dr. Lin works at Kern County Neurological Medical Group in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like EEG (Electroencephalogram), Epilepsy and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kern County Neurological Medical Group
    1705 28th St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 862-5781

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Bakersfield

Experience & Treatment Frequency

EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Epilepsy
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    1.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Oct 19, 2017
    Like the new group, also new employees...yeahhh a lot better , less wait! Better nurses and doctors he is better now he not a rush like before. OK let me hope and see when im back in 8 weeks.
    Bakersfield, CA — Oct 19, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jian Lin, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982683959
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Sun Yat-Sen University of Medical Sciences
    Medical Education

