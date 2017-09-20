Dr. Jill Whyte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whyte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jill Whyte, MD
Overview of Dr. Jill Whyte, MD
Dr. Jill Whyte, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Whyte works at
Dr. Whyte's Office Locations
-
1
North Shore University Hospital300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 562-4438Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Northwell Health9 Vermont Dr, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 812-3700
-
3
Vivo Health Pharmacy At Cfam450 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 734-8500
-
4
Long Island Jewish Medical Center27005 76th Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (718) 470-7660Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Whyte?
Dr. Whyte was highly recommended by my gynecologist to treat an abnormal biopsy. She is the ultimate professional. She gave me her recommendations for the right course of treatment and never made me feel like I was rushed. She fully explained everything. Her office staff is amazing and helpful. In all my years of going to doctors, I have never met a more professional, compassionate, understanding, confident and super smart doctor.
About Dr. Jill Whyte, MD
- Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1730216706
Education & Certifications
- New York University Hospital Center
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whyte has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whyte accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whyte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whyte works at
Dr. Whyte has seen patients for Oophorectomy, Uterine Fibroids and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whyte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Whyte. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whyte.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whyte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whyte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.