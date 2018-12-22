Dr. Joel Baker, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Baker, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joel Baker, DO
Dr. Joel Baker, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Reading, PA. They graduated from PCOM and is affiliated with Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Baker's Office Locations
Penn State Obstetrics and Gynecology2494 Bernville Rd Ste 100, Reading, PA 19605 Directions (610) 378-2899
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Baker is the most caring,knowledgeable Physician I have ever been around. I chose Dr. Baker because my friend referred him to me after I had a bad experience with my previous OBGYN. Dr. Baker takes the time to listen to your concerns and thoughts and then gives his professional opinion of any situation you may be facing. He just recently performed surgery on me and I was very nervous. He understood why I was nervous and reassured me the entire way. He even called to follow up personally.
About Dr. Joel Baker, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- PCOM
- Iupui-Ind U
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.