Overview

Dr. Joel Cahan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Hammond, Franciscan Health Munster and St. Catherine Hospital.



Dr. Cahan works at Muhammad M. Kudaimi in Munster, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.