Dr. Joel Cahan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joel Cahan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Hammond, Franciscan Health Munster and St. Catherine Hospital.
Locations
Muhammad M. Kudaimi801 MacArthur Blvd Ste 303, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 922-3040
Community Hospital - Ldrp901 MacArthur Blvd, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 922-3040MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Franciscan Health Hammond
- Franciscan Health Munster
- St. Catherine Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I already have recommended him to my friends and family. Thank you for taking care of me and becoming an important part of my healthcare team. I am really going to miss you. I hope you enjoy a very happy, healthy, and long retirement and get to do all the things you’ve missed out on taking care of patients like me. Happy Retirement!
About Dr. Joel Cahan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1699874156
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cahan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cahan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cahan has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cahan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Cahan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cahan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.