Dr. Joel Kassimir, MD
Dr. Joel Kassimir, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS.
Locations
Joel kassimir105 E 90TH ST, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 876-3319Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kassimir has incredible attention to detail and takes a natural approach ! I was so happy with the results
About Dr. Joel Kassimir, MD
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1346338480
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kassimir has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kassimir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kassimir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kassimir.
