Dr. Joel Tupper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tupper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joel Tupper, MD
Overview of Dr. Joel Tupper, MD
Dr. Joel Tupper, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chickasha, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and The Physicians' Hospital In Anadarko.
Dr. Tupper works at
Dr. Tupper's Office Locations
-
1
Southern Plains Medical Center2222 W Iowa Ave, Chickasha, OK 73018 Directions (405) 224-8111Tuesday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Tupper Orthopedics, PLLC1913 W 33rd St Ste 110, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 757-8338
-
3
Physicians' Hospital in Anadarko1002 E Central Blvd, Anadarko, OK 73005 Directions (405) 247-2551
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- The Physicians' Hospital In Anadarko
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tupper?
I had two bunionectomies back to back and I cannot begin to explain the exceptional treatment that I received from Dr. Joel Tupper and his staff. When I had issues, my phone calls were never dismissed and I they made me feel like I was apart of there family. I would highly recommend Dr. Tupper for any orthopedic needs. To this day I've experienced no pain since my surgeries.
About Dr. Joel Tupper, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1427083609
Education & Certifications
- The Children's Hospital, Denver, University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center.
- University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Missouri Southern State University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tupper has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tupper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tupper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tupper works at
Dr. Tupper has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Glenoid Labrum Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tupper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Tupper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tupper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tupper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tupper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.