Overview of Dr. Joey Gee, DO

Dr. Joey Gee, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.



Dr. Gee works at St. Joseph Heritage Medical Group in Santa Ana, CA with other offices in Mission Viejo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Concussion, Cranial Trauma and Post-Concussion Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.