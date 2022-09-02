Dr. Joey Gee, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joey Gee, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joey Gee, DO
Dr. Joey Gee, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
Dr. Gee works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Gee's Office Locations
-
1
St. Joseph Heritage Medical Group2212 E 4th St Ste 304, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Directions (949) 542-8002
-
2
Mission Heritage Medical Group26800 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 305, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 364-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gee?
Diagnosed me right away and followed up with a test to confirm. answers my questions thoroughly and patiently. Very knowledgeable and the right amount of compassion and understanding.
About Dr. Joey Gee, DO
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1710058698
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gee accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gee works at
Dr. Gee has seen patients for Concussion, Cranial Trauma and Post-Concussion Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Gee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.