Dr. John Amann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Amann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Amann, MD
Dr. John Amann, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Sebring and Winter Haven Hospital.
Dr. Amann works at
Dr. Amann's Office Locations
-
1
Neurology& Neurosurgery Associates50 2nd St SE, Winter Haven, FL 33880 Directions (863) 293-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Sebring
- Winter Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Amann?
Dr. Amann's staff is kind and attentive, and he is very patient with questions, thorough with explanations, and made me feel at ease at each encounter. He performed my laminectomy at the beginning of the month after a very long bout of sciatica which didn't respond to more conservative treatments. I am still healing, but my current pain is nothing compared to the pain I felt prior to surgery. He let me know the nerve will take some time to heal completely. I am thrilled with the results and would trust Dr. Amann if needed in the future. I would certainly recommend him to others.
About Dr. John Amann, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1104870088
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amann works at
Dr. Amann has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
115 patients have reviewed Dr. Amann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.