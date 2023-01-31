Dr. Armato has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Armato, MD
Overview of Dr. John Armato, MD
Dr. John Armato, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Redondo Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Armato's Office Locations
Pacific Coast Family Medical Group520 N Prospect Ave Ste 200, Redondo Beach, CA 90277 Directions (310) 303-5750
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I am very happy with Dr. Armato as my primary physician. He is kind and caring and attentively listens to what I have to say. I greatly admire his vast medical knowledge and his continued medical research, which is such a benefit to his patients.
About Dr. John Armato, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Armato accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Armato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Armato. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armato.
