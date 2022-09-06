Overview of Dr. John Awad, MD

Dr. John Awad, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Shelton, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Thoracic Spine Fracture, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.