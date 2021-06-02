Dr. Bazata has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Bazata, DPM
Overview of Dr. John Bazata, DPM
Dr. John Bazata, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.
Dr. Bazata's Office Locations
John Bazata Dpm827 W Oak Ridge Rd, Orlando, FL 32809 Directions (407) 855-0093
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My visit was good, Dr. Bazata is thorough and he has a great bedside manner.
About Dr. John Bazata, DPM
- Podiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1780691956
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bazata accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bazata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bazata has seen patients for Hammer Toe Repair and Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bazata on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bazata. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bazata.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bazata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bazata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.