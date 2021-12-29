Overview of Dr. John Bojescul, MD

Dr. John Bojescul, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Washington County Regional Medical Center and Wills Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bojescul works at Augusta Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists in Augusta, GA with other offices in Waynesboro, GA and Thomson, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.