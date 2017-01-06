Overview of Dr. John Chance III, MD

Dr. John Chance III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Live Oak, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Georgetown Univ and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Chance III works at Northeast Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Live Oak, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.