Dr. John Chance III, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (53)
Map Pin Small Live Oak, TX
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Chance III, MD

Dr. John Chance III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Live Oak, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Georgetown Univ and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Chance III works at Northeast Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Live Oak, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chance III's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northeast Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine
    6704 Randolph Blvd, Live Oak, TX 78233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 477-5151
  2. 2
    Northeast Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine
    18707 Hardy Oak Blvd Ste 415, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 477-5151
  3. 3
    Northeast Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine
    8715 Village Dr Ste 120, San Antonio, TX 78217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 477-5151

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Chance III, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1114084365
    Education & Certifications

    • Brooke Army Medial Center
    • Georgetown Univ
    • University Of Texas At Dallas
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Chance III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chance III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chance III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chance III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chance III has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chance III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    53 patients have reviewed Dr. Chance III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chance III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chance III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chance III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

