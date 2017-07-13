Overview of Dr. John Craddock, MD

Dr. John Craddock, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School and is affiliated with Oakbend Medical Center.



Dr. Craddock works at Texas ENT Specialists, P.A. in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.