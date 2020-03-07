Overview

Dr. John Day, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center and Shelby Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Day works at Gastro Health - Grandview in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Alabaster, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.