Dr. John Day, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Day, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center and Shelby Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
Gastro Health - Grandview3570 Grandview Pkwy Ste 100, Birmingham, AL 35243 Directions (205) 663-1023
Gastro Health - Alabaster1022 1st St N Ste 220, Alabaster, AL 35007 Directions (205) 663-1023
Hospital Affiliations
- Grandview Medical Center
- Shelby Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Day is matter a fact and doesn't like to chit chat, but really know his stuff. Have been going to him for years for Colonoscopy. He does explain things well and gets right to the point. So if you want someone who is chatty go to your best friend but if you want a good doctor of gastroenterology go see Dr. Day.
About Dr. John Day, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1649213182
Education & Certifications
- University Of Al Hospital
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
