Dr. John Fezza, MD

Ophthalmology
4.1 (128)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Fezza, MD

Dr. John Fezza, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.

Dr. Fezza works at CENTER FOR SIGHT in Venice, FL with other offices in Sarasota, FL, Englewood, FL, University Park, FL and North Port, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery, Blepharoplasty and Blind Hypotensive Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fezza's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Center For Sight - Venice
    1360 E VENICE AVE, Venice, FL 34285 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 925-2020
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Center For Sight - Sarasota
    2601 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 925-2020
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Center For Sight - Englewood
    1800 S Mccall Rd, Englewood, FL 34223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 474-2020
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Center For Sight
    8224 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34238 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 918-2020
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 12:30pm
  5. 5
    Center For Sight - University
    5409 University Pkwy, University Park, FL 34201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 330-2020
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 12:30pm
  6. 6
    Center For Sight - North Port
    14844 Tamiami Trl, North Port, FL 34287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 484-2020
  7. 7
    Center For Sight - Jacaranda
    1236 JACARANDA BLVD, Venice, FL 34292 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 496-4444
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  8. 8
    AMARA Aesthetic Surgery and Dermatology
    1370 E Venice Ave Ste 205, Venice, FL 34285 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 263-4799
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  9. 9
    Center For Sight
    5409 Univ Pkwy, Venice, FL 34292 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 496-4444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital
  • Shorepoint Health Venice

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eyelid Surgery
Blepharoplasty
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 128 ratings
    Patient Ratings (128)
    5 Star
    (90)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (22)
    Feb 03, 2023
    I met Dr. Fezza in a conference I attended. He is well versed in his specialty and has been involved in research in a field that is constantly evolving. His presentation was concise and engaging. He has a beautiful bedside manner that is relaxing and comforting. The staff responded politely and professionally to questions. He is an awesome practitioner.
    — Feb 03, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Fezza, MD
    About Dr. John Fezza, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184715187
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Academic Cosmetic Surgery
    Residency
    • Yale University
    Internship
    • Yale - New Haven Hospital, Connecticut
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Undergraduate School
    • Duke University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Fezza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fezza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fezza has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fezza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fezza has seen patients for Eyelid Surgery, Blepharoplasty and Blind Hypotensive Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fezza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    128 patients have reviewed Dr. Fezza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fezza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fezza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fezza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

