Dr. John Fezza, MD
Dr. John Fezza, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.
Center For Sight - Venice, 1360 E VENICE AVE, Venice, FL 34285
Center For Sight - Sarasota, 2601 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34239
Center For Sight - Englewood, 1800 S Mccall Rd, Englewood, FL 34223
Center For Sight, 8224 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34238
Center For Sight - University, 5409 University Pkwy, University Park, FL 34201
Center For Sight - North Port, 14844 Tamiami Trl, North Port, FL 34287
Center For Sight - Jacaranda, 1236 JACARANDA BLVD, Venice, FL 34292
AMARA Aesthetic Surgery and Dermatology, 1370 E Venice Ave Ste 205, Venice, FL 34285
Center For Sight, 5409 Univ Pkwy, Venice, FL 34292
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Venice
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I met Dr. Fezza in a conference I attended. He is well versed in his specialty and has been involved in research in a field that is constantly evolving. His presentation was concise and engaging. He has a beautiful bedside manner that is relaxing and comforting. The staff responded politely and professionally to questions. He is an awesome practitioner.
About Dr. John Fezza, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1184715187
Education & Certifications
- American Academic Cosmetic Surgery
- Yale University
- Yale - New Haven Hospital, Connecticut
- New York Medical College
- Duke University
