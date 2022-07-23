Dr. John Graham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Graham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Graham, MD
Dr. John Graham, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Mount Pleasant Hospital, Roper Hospital and Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely.
Dr. Graham's Office Locations
Roper St. Francis Physician Partners - Orthopaedics2093 Henry Tecklenburg Dr Ste 200E, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (843) 958-2500
Roper St. Francis Physician Partners - Orthopaedics594 Lone Tree Dr Bldg 6, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 958-2500
Orthopaedic Specialists of Charleston2891 Tricom St Ste A, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 958-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- Mount Pleasant Hospital
- Roper Hospital
- Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. John Graham is one of the finest doctors I have ever had the pleasure of knowing. He did an arthroscopy on my right knee on Friday, July 22. I am delighted with his kindness, concern for others, and warm interest in all his patients.
About Dr. John Graham, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1790710093
Education & Certifications
- Hughston Ortho Clin
- Med University SC
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Graham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Graham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Graham has seen patients for Rotator Cuff Tear, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Knee Dislocation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Graham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Graham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graham.
