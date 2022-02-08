Overview of Dr. John Huhn, MD

Dr. John Huhn, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine.



Dr. Huhn works at Florida Otolaryngology Group in Winter Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Trigeminal Neuralgia and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.