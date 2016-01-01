Dr. John Karagiannis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karagiannis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Karagiannis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Karagiannis, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Elkhart, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Elkhart General Hospital.
Dr. Karagiannis works at
Locations
-
1
Elkhart Clinic LLC303 S Nappanee St, Elkhart, IN 46514 Directions (574) 296-3341
-
2
Elkhart Clinic Endoscopy and Surgery Center LLC2117 W Lexington Ave, Elkhart, IN 46514 Directions (574) 296-3437
- 3 500 Arcade Ave, Elkhart, IN 46514 Directions (574) 522-9505
-
4
Elkhart General Hospital600 East Blvd, Elkhart, IN 46514 Directions (574) 296-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- Elkhart General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Karagiannis?
About Dr. John Karagiannis, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1386647170
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karagiannis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karagiannis accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karagiannis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karagiannis works at
Dr. Karagiannis has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Familial Adenomatous Polyposis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karagiannis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Karagiannis speaks Greek.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Karagiannis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karagiannis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karagiannis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karagiannis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.