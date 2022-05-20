Overview of Dr. John Kehoe, MD

Dr. John Kehoe, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Kehoe works at Sclafani and Vitale Mds PC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.