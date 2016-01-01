Overview of Dr. John Lavaccare, MD

Dr. John Lavaccare, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Chicago and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago.



They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Conduction Studies, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.