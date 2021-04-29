Overview of Dr. John Lobo, MD

Dr. John Lobo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital.



Dr. Lobo works at Urology Surgeons PC in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Bladder Atony and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.